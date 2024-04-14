Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples at Breakthrough Prize: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, more

2024-04-14
Cutest couples at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony: From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Couples Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, and Robert Downey and Susan Downey Jr. were also in attendance 

2 minutes ago
Katy Perry & Orlanda Bloom, and Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Megan Bull
TV Writer
Known as the 'Oscars of Science' The 2024 Breakthrough Prize was a night to remember. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars gathered to celebrate some of the most impressive scientific achievements.

Gracing the red carpet, plenty of couples packed on the PDA while posing for the cameras. From Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and Robert Downey and Susan Downey Jr., we're taking a look at the most adorable duos. 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the 2024 Breakthrough Prize red carpet© Getty

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom couldn't keep his eyes off fiancée Katy Perry, who dazzled in a black bardot-style gown. Holding hands as they walked the red carpet, the couple were spotted gazing into each other's eyes. 

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz kiss at the Breakthrough Prize © Getty

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Ever the stylish pair, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz shared a kiss before heading into the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet© Getty

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are so in sync! Coordinating in black, the duo – who will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary in July – snuggled up for photos. 

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet© Getty

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego are the ultimate power couple! Looking effortlessly cool, the duo – who married in 2013 – stayed close to one another, with the producer wrapping his arm around his movie star wife. 

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine at the Breakthrough Prize Awards© Getty

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine couldn't stop laughing as they walked the red carpet. In an adorable moment, the Maroon 5 frontman drew his wife of 10 years closer, wrapping his arm lovingly around her waist.   

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony© Getty

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone took a break from wedding planning on Saturday night. Besotted with his bride-to-be, the singer was caught staring admiringly at his radiant fiancée. 

