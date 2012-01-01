Beyonce 'has married long-term love Jay Z in private ceremony'

5 APRIL 2008

Just days after being spotted getting a wedding licence, loved-up couple Beyonce and Jay Z are said to have tied the knot on Friday in a simple celebration – exactly how they wanted it.



"Jay wanted it to be a really private affair – close friends and family," a friend told US magazine People. No official announcement has yet been made.



Following the nuptials, the couple held a lavish party at the 38-year-old rapper's penthouse New York apartment. Among the small group of guests were Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, along with actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.



And of course, the 26-year-old Crazy In Love singer also had mum Tina, dad Mathew and sister Solange by her side on her happy day.



Excitement began early on Friday, when eagle-eyed fans spotted a white tent on top of the apartment building followed by a string of deliveries. A flower shop was reportedly hired to provide 50,000 to 60,000 white orchid blooms for a "big party".



The newlyweds, who began dating in 2002, are said to be planning another bash next month, this time in the capital of romance, Paris.