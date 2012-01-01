'Fur-free' Beyonce gets wedding gift with a difference from PETA

14 APRIL 2008

As an international pop star Crazy In Love singer Beyonce Knowles is accustomed to adulation. This week, though, the star came in for an altogether different kind of praise - from PETA.



The animal welfare group sent the newlywed star and her rapper husband Jay-Z a faux-fur throw as a wedding gift, after not reporting "a single sighting of Beyonce in a fur coat all winter".



"From all of us at PETA, we wish you much happiness in your life together," wrote the organisation's vice president in a card to the happy couple. "Please accept this faux-fur throw with many good wishes and a hope from us that together, you'll be a fur-free couple."



PETA had previously targeted the star on its famous 'hit list' due to her penchant for expensive fur coats. It seems Beyonce's attitude towards fur has changed, however.



"Celebrities know that the easiest way to keep PETA off their backs is by keeping fur off their backs," say PETA. "Time will tell if Beyonce is truly committed to being fur-free, but all indications are that she's become a real 'dream girl' for fur-bearing animals."