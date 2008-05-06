The singer brought the ski season to a close by entertaining crowds in the upmarket Austrian ski resort of Ischgl with a two-hour set of his best known sounds

Photo: © Tourism Association Paznaun - Ischgl

After saluting the crowd with "thanks, we had a blast", the Rocket Man singer jumped in a helicopter to catch a connecting flight back to the UK, where he was due to perform at Sir Alan Sugar's ruby wedding anniversary party the next day

Photo: © Tourism Association Paznaun - Ischgl

The musician's piano was transported to the concert venue by cable car - squeezing in with only centimetres to spare

Photo: © Tourism Association Paznaun - Ischgl