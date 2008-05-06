The singer brought the ski season to a close by entertaining crowds in the upmarket Austrian ski resort of Ischgl with a two-hour set of his best known sounds
After saluting the crowd with "thanks, we had a blast", the Rocket Man singer jumped in a helicopter to catch a connecting flight back to the UK, where he was due to perform at Sir Alan Sugar's ruby wedding anniversary party the next day
The musician's piano was transported to the concert venue by cable car - squeezing in with only centimetres to spare
6 MAY 2008
Music legend Elton John has tinkled the ivories in stadiums and concert venues all over the world. The star's piano was in a particularly unusual location last weekend, however, when it was transported 2,320 metres up an Austrian mountain to allow the Rocket Man singer to entertain crowds at upmarket ski resort Ischgl.
The British performer's instrument travelled the last part of its journey in cable car, fitting in with just centimetres to spare.
Elton gave the free, two-hour concert, which featured some of his best-known hits - including Pinball Wizard, Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting and Crocodile Rock - to mark the end of the ski season at the resort. Over the years other equally famous names have done the honours, from Rod Stewart and Tina Turner to Bob Dylan.
After wrapping up his set with a double encore, Elton jumped into a helicopter waiting to take him to nearby Innsbruck airport and straight back to England where he had another unusual concert to attend.
The 61-year-old was part of the star entertainment for guests at the ruby wedding anniversary party of The Apprentice star Sir Alan Sugar. The business mogul had arranged for Elton to drop in by helicopter to perform at the £4-million bash – held in a football pitch-sized marquee at the tycoon's Essex home. It was a special surprise for his wife Anne, who is a massive fan of the performer.