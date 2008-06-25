As well as performing a string of hits by famous Nineties trio TLC, the night's best female R'n'B artist had a message of support for presidential candidate Barack Obama

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Diddy, who presented the soul singer with her award, also came out for Mr Obama. "If we all register and vote, we will have the first black president in the history of America," he told the audience

Photo: © Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West was a big winner on the night. One of his two awards was for his collaboration with man-of-the-moment T-Pain - who wore an extravagant, circus-themed outfit to collect his trophy

Photo: © Getty Images