Former EastEnder Letita wows audiences in 'High School Musical'

7 JULY 2008

Letitia Dean is known and loved by millions of soap fans as EastEnders' long-suffering barmaid Sharon Watts. The gritty London life of Albert Square was a million miles away this week for the blonde actress, however, as she stepped on stage for the opening night of colourful theatre show High School Musical.



Watched by celebs including model Kate Moss and former Neighbours star Jason Donovan, the 40-year-old star received rapturous applause for her turn as eccentric drama teacher Mrs Darbus in the production - a theatre version of the hugely successful Disney film of the same name.



The show, which runs for the next ten weeks at London's Hammersmith Apollo, tells the tale of Troy and Gabriella, teenagers who meet at a karaoke night while on holiday. Although they're instantly attracted, back at school their fledgling romance is threatened by each other's pals, who want nothing to do with each other.



Letitia's no stranger to treading the boards - her first acting job was in Annie at London's Victoria Palace Theatre when she was 12 - the part represents something of a challenge for the blonde, as it's the first time she's had to put on an American accent for a professional role.



"It's exciting and terrifying at the same time," she told HELLO! recently. "It's a lovely opportunity – I feel very fortunate to have got it and I don't want to let anyone down, including myself."