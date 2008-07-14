Amy back to best as she plays Scotland and Ireland in one weekend

14 JULY 2008

Emerging on stage at Ireland's Oxegen festival just minutes past her scheduled start time, Amy Winehouse looked ready to rock. The beehive-topped singer put aside recent troubles to give fans at two of the summer's biggest festivals in Ireland and Scotland a taste of the talent which has earned her five Grammys.



At Saturday's Oxygen event Amy delivered a near flawless 50-minute set comprising classics such as Back To Back and Rehab. During the performance she also shared the news that her detained husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, will soon be back at her side. "This one's for Blakey," she said, introducing Wake Up Alone, adding: "He's out in nine days."



Blake was clearly on her mind over the weekend as she made the same dedication the following day while playing Scotland's T In The Park festival. Strutting around the stage in a pair of red shorts and a bolero style leather jacket, she was again back to her former form as she entertained one of the weekend's biggest crowds.



Twelve months ago fans were disappointed when the jazz chanteuse pulled out of the Scottish music event. This year all that was forgotten, however, as she sparked a sing-a-long with Tears Dry On Their Own before finishing her 14-song set with a storming version of Valerie.