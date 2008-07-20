On the same spot where he made history with The Beatles 43 years ago, Sir Paul McCartney aptly performs at the legendary stadium's final concert
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Another British rocker, The Who's Roger Daltrey, was also in town to perform on the special night
Photo: © Getty Images
Sir Paul played Let It Be on the piano as the final song of the night, accompanied by Billy
Photo: © Getty Images
20 JULY 2008
It was 43 years ago that The Beatles took to the stage at New York's Shea Stadium to open their 1965 North American tour, a decision that put them in the rock 'n' roll history books as the first band to hold a concert at a big sporting arena. And on Friday Sir Paul McCartney was back, teaming up with another music great, Billy Joel, to perform at the very last concert to be held at the legendary venue.
In a final farewell to Shea – home to the New York Mets baseball team – before it is dismantled, the British rocker performed a selection of tracks, including the final song of the night, an electric rendition of Let It Be on the piano.
New Yorker Billy, who played the first instalment of Last Play At Shea on Wednesday, had certainly made sure that the sold-out show was memorable for the lucky members of the audience.
As well as Paul, a host of music icons, including Tony Bennett and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performed at the special concert. Country singer Garth Brooks and Roger Daltrey of The Who also took to the stage, much to the delight of the 63,000-strong crowd.