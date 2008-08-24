Madonna reigns supreme as she begins her world tour in Cardiff

Arriving on stage sat on a diamante throne, queen of pop Madonna started her latest world tour in style on Saturday.



Dressed in a sparkly black one-piece designed by Givenchy, the just-turned 50-year-old wowed the audience at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium with a stunning show. And with husband Guy Ritchie and children Lourdes, Rocco and David among the audience, the night was certainly a family affair.



In an energetic performance – including skipping and break-dancing as well as her usual high-powered dance routines – Madonna performed a selection of hits old and new. Songs such as Vogue, Into The Groove and opening number Candy Shop had the 40,000 strong crowd dancing and singing along.



As well as this, fans were treated to 16 dancers, a 12-piece band, eight costume changes and an incredible £1 million of jewellery. Meanwhile, large video screens allowed for appearances from US rappers Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, along with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The Sexyback singer dueted with Madonna on their recent hit 4 Minutes.



The Sticky & Sweet tour continues on Tuesday, in Nice, and continues around Europe. London-based Madonna returns to the UK on September 11, to rock Wembley Stadium.