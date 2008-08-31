Johnny relished the opportunity to join his old band on stage at the benefit gig, which was held in memory of the band's former manager Sheila Witkin. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Dan Marino Foundation, which funds programmes for children with special needs
In front of a crowd of over 2,500 in Florida's Club Cinema, Johnny plays lead electric guitar with his band mates
31 AUGUST 2008
Two of Johnny Depp's biggest fans were in the audience to see the Hollywood heart-throb pick up his guitar again to perform with his old band The Kids this week - his beautiful wife Vanessa Paradis and the couple's nine-year-old daughter.
Proud Lily-Rose snapped her dad on a disposable camera as he smiled up from the stage at her and her mum, who were both watching from the box seats.
Casually dressed in a holey blue t-shirt and jeans, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor - who first met his band mates while he was a high-school student in Florida in 1978 - played a 90-minute set with the group.
Johnny impressed the large crowd as he strummed away on the electric guitar and sang backing vocals for the power pop band, who were performing at a fundraiser in Florida.
Music is known to be one of the Oscar-nominated actor's greatest passions. As well as recording his own solo album, the 45-year-old contributed his guitar skills to English rock band Oasis' track Fade In-Out in 1997.