Johnny relished the opportunity to join his old band on stage at the benefit gig, which was held in memory of the band's former manager Sheila Witkin. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Dan Marino Foundation, which funds programmes for children with special needs

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

In front of a crowd of over 2,500 in Florida's Club Cinema, Johnny plays lead electric guitar with his band mates

Photo: © Getty Images