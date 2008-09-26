Amy's man Blake soon to be released… to stay with mum



The waiting is almost over for Amy Winehouse and her jailed husband Blake Fielder-Civil. According to reports in The Sun, the troubled singer's man will soon be allowed out after agreeing to parole conditions that require him to stay with his mum, Georgette.



Blake, sentenced to 27 months for perverting the course of justice, previously turned down two similar offers of early release. His reluctance may have owed something to the fact that his mother's Lincolnshire home is a 280-mile round trip from the couple's house in Camden, North London.



After being set free, the music video producer will have to wear an electronic tag and keep to a 7pm curfew - an arrangement Amy's friends have welcomed.



"Blake will have to lead a disciplined life to keep in line with his conditions of release and they are hoping it will rub off on her, too," a source told the paper.