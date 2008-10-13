Queen Rania of Jordan chats to the British musician backstage at the Petra concert

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Luciano's widow Nicoletta Mantovani joins Jordanian royals Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein - who helped organise the event - and Queen Rania at the music-filled celebration of the late tenor's life

Photo: © Getty Images

The fundraiser was held against the stunning backdrop of the desert city, where the late singer had once dreamed of performing

Photo: © Getty Images