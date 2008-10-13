Queen Rania of Jordan chats to the British musician backstage at the Petra concert
Luciano's widow Nicoletta Mantovani joins Jordanian royals Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein - who helped organise the event - and Queen Rania at the music-filled celebration of the late tenor's life
The fundraiser was held against the stunning backdrop of the desert city, where the late singer had once dreamed of performing
The ancient city of Petra, hewn out of rose-coloured rock in Jordanian desert, was the stunning setting for a special memorial concert in honour of late Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti on Sunday.
Among those remembering the great tenor on what would have been his 73rd birthday were British rocker Sting and the wife of the Jordanian monarch, Queen Rania.
The Police star took to the stage in front of a large audience, which included the operatic talent's five-year-old daughter Alice and her mother Nicoletta Mantovani. They joined Jordan's Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, who had teamed up with the singer's widow to organise the special event.
"Luciano was a big man, he had a big heart and that generosity was transformed to his voice. And when we heard his voice all of us were richer," said Sting.
Also helping mark the first anniversary of the singer's death were fellow opera stars Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras. The two Spaniards, who performed with Pavarotti as The Three Tenors, were united on stage for the first time since their Italian counterpart passed away.