Despite the plunging temperatures outside, Geordie lovely Cheryl and her bandmates, weren't about to forgo the glamour, sizzling in thigh-grazing minis at Monday's Music Industry Awards
They joined Lulu as she celebrated turning 60 with an appearance at the glitzy ceremony, which honoured Universal music boss Lucian Grainge
The entertainment included a charity auction and a set by Take That
4 NOVEMBER 2008
It was definitely a girls' night out as the hottest females in pop slipped on their party frocks and vertiginous heels for the Music Industry Awards on Monday. Led by Lulu and Cheryl Cole, the ladies reminded fans that even when the weather turns cold a true diva never looks less than her best.
Geordie beauty Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmates looked fabulous in minis, while Lulu, celebrating her 60th, made her entrance in a luxurious coat, flattering slim-fit trousers and a top with a gold leaf-print.
The Sixties icon arrived on the arm of Topshop boss Philip Green. They were joined by the Sugababes and U2 frontman Bono for a glitzy evening of entertainment that included a charity auction and performances by Mika and Take That.
And the high-street supremo did his bit, stumping up £6,000 for the chance to meet Lionel Richie and hear a private rendition of his hit Hello.
Cheryl's X Factor colleague Simon Cowell was making his first public outing since his split from girlfriend Terri Seymour was announced. He spent the evening chatting with their fellow judge Louis Walsh and even managed to make light of his love troubles.
"No one wants me," he joked, before adding that he planned to stay friends with his ex. "Everything is fine between me and Terri."