Back in their daughter's Nashville birthplace Nicole and Keith catch up with Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw at the country music awards
Proud Nicole, whose latest film Australia hits screens this month, shared the first photo of her daughter Sunday Rose with chat show host Oprah on Monday
12 NOVEMBER 2008
Proud mum Nicole Kidman, who two days earlier hadn't been able to resist showing chat show host Oprah Winfrey a picture of her daughter Sunday Rose, had another reason to feel good about her family on Tuesday, as she watched her country music husband Keith Urban honoured in Tennessee.
The couple, who welcomed their little girl in Nashville in July, were back on home turf on Tuesday to attend the BMI Country Awards, where Keith picked up a gong in front of an audience of country music leaders including Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw.
He was also honoured, along with American Idol star Carrie Underwood, for contributing two tracks to a list of this year's 50 most-performed country songs. The song of the year gong went to 18-year-old Taylor Swift for Teardrops On My Guitar, which she co-wrote.
Other familiar faces at the ceremony included teen star Miley Cyrus, who was accompanied by her dad, Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus.