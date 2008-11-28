The princess of pop reclaimed her crown with a faultless, high-energy performance at the Munich ceremony
Proudly accepting the 'shooting star' award, Leona may have been reflecting on the hard work she put in during 2007 when she stepped out of the public eye to record debut album Spirit
Meg Ryan, meanwhile, was enjoying being feted with a lifetime achievement award after several years out of the limelight
A slinkily dressed Britney Spears this week delivered the kind of show-stopping performance that helped her conquer the pop world almost a decade ago.
There were no meltdowns, no tears and no dramas - except of the very best kind - as the chart-topping artist strutted around seductively before the audience at a German awards show in Munich.
Comebacks seemed to be a key theme at the evening, where the Louisiana girl received her best international pop act gong from fashion maestro Karl Lagerfeld. He said she had come back "not only as a phoenix but as a bird of paradise".
Meg Ryan, recently back in the limelight after a sabbatical to take care of Daisy, the daughter she adopted from China, accepted a lifetime achievement award. The queen of romantic comedy, who's currently leading an all-star cast in The Women, looked delighted with the recognition.
Taking time out is something another award recipient would have related to. Leona Lewis spent months in seclusion to polish her act after her X Factor win, before emerging in triumph with the number one hit Bleeding Love.
The sacrifice and moments of self-doubt she experienced then surely crossed the Hackney-raised singer's mind at Thursday's ceremony when she kissed her 'shooting star' award in gratitude.
Also proudly showing off his award for best international actor was The Day The Earth Stood Still star Keanu Reeves.