Rising star Alexandra Burke finds a new friend in Kate Moss



Less than one week after she was crowned X Factor queen, Alexandra Burke is already mixing with the A list. Not only is she singing alongside Elton John on New Year's Eve, but the 20-year-old has also palled up with one unlikely fan of the reality show – Kate Moss.



Fellow Londoner Kate – a regular member of the singing competition's audience with her daughter Lila Grace – has invited Alexandra to join her this weekend at her Cotswolds home, the talented songstress told The Sun.



"I saw Kate in the audience a couple of weeks ago and waved to her," Alexandra revealed. "I met her properly last week and we hit it off... She's a good person and we talked for ages."



It seems that the young star will be joining Kate and her boyfriend Jamie Hince for a party on Friday where the couple will be making a big announcement together, the newspaper added.



And Alexandra is already discovering that there are more than a few perks to being new best friends with one of the country's most stylish women. "She promised me I could have anything I wanted from her wardrobe," the Islington-born singer said.