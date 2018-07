Rising star Alexandra Burke finds a new friend in Kate Moss



Less than one week after she was crowned X Factor queen, Alexandra Burke is already mixing with the A list. Not only is she singing alongside Elton John on New Year's Eve, but the 20-year-old has also palled up with one unlikely fan of the reality show Kate Moss.



Fellow Londoner Kate a regular member of the singing competition's audience with her daughter Lila Grace has invited Alexandra to join her this weekend at her Cotswolds home, the talented songstress told The Sun.



"I saw Kate in the audience a couple of weeks ago and waved to her," Alexandra revealed. "I met her properly last week and we hit it off... She's a good person and we talked for ages."



It seems that the young star will be joining Kate and her boyfriend Jamie Hince for a party on Friday where the couple will be making a big announcement together, the newspaper added.



And Alexandra is already discovering that there are more than a few perks to being new best friends with one of the country's most stylish women. "She promised me I could have anything I wanted from her wardrobe," the Islington-born singer said.