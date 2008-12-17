As well as partying with Kate on Friday, the X Factor winner revealed the model said she "could stay the night then we would go for a pub lunch on Saturday"
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Kate, pictured with X Factor mogul Simon Cowell in 2007, is evidently a big fan of the show, attending live performances with her daughter
Photo: © Getty Images
17 DECEMBER 2008
Less than one week after she was crowned X Factor queen, Alexandra Burke is already mixing with the A list. Not only is she singing alongside Elton John on New Year's Eve, but the 20-year-old has also palled up with one unlikely fan of the reality show – Kate Moss.
Fellow Londoner Kate – a regular member of the singing competition's audience with her daughter Lila Grace – has invited Alexandra to join her this weekend at her Cotswolds home, the talented songstress told The Sun.
"I saw Kate in the audience a couple of weeks ago and waved to her," Alexandra revealed. "I met her properly last week and we hit it off... She's a good person and we talked for ages."
It seems that the young star will be joining Kate and her boyfriend Jamie Hince for a party on Friday where the couple will be making a big announcement together, the newspaper added.
And Alexandra is already discovering that there are more than a few perks to being new best friends with one of the country's most stylish women. "She promised me I could have anything I wanted from her wardrobe," the Islington-born singer said.