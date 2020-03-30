While we adjust to life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

You're experiencing push-back from certain quarters. Yet this usually makes you even more determined to achieve your end result. However you may have to accept some resistance or limitation which is all part of the learning curve.

Venus glows in your sign until Friday, so make the most of her healing balm. Whilst some doors to your professional or working life appear to be closing at the moment, look on this time as an opportunity to focus on what your priorities truly are. It puts a new spin on re-purposing.

It's clear now that you can't push forward with some of your original ideas and it would be best to park them until the time is right. In the meantime you can count on delicious Venus, the love goddess to bring her favours into your sign on Friday and shower you with love.

You're feeling pretty well organised and prepared as this week begins which stems from your capacity to nurture and protect yourself and others. Disappearing into your shell for a while is no problem for you as it's kitted out with all you need for your inner life to sustain and support you.

Fiery Mars now joins Saturn in the relationship angle of your chart requiring you to do some work on the whole idea of who is significant in your life and why. The concept of attachment demands a certain amount of vulnerability on your part. The question is who you trust with it?

It's clear you have to get much tougher in your approach to wellness and also what you are prepared to do or not do these days. As a worker bee you often perform so many acts of service to others it's second nature. Yet you have to off-load all non-essentials now.

Although on the face of it, you may feel many enjoyable elements of your life have been curtailed – you're being forced to look at different ways to feel the love. It's not all bad. It means that you are focusing on what brings you peace and this may be a revelation.

Not everyone possesses your formidable resilience and ability to handle crisis. So it's not much wonder that they look to you to mediate difficult times. The sheer power of your presence can be healing for others – so make sure your communication reaches them in whatever way is possible.

Strategic thinking is your friend right now so this is not the time to fire your arrows in all directions. Getting clear and composed about your intentions and direction will keep things simple and targeted. Look at what you can and cannot do without.

It's been a week since Saturn left your sign and Mars is about to follow suit, leaving you with powerful Jupiter and Pluto to calibrate a major bonus for you. This is in the works, but right now it's all about the money and how you're re-evaluating what you have and what is of the most value to you. What used to pass for security is being re-calibrated.

On Monday, Mars will move into your sign and join with the stern planet Saturn the very next day. This means you must conform to the rules and regulations, limit your activities, have patience and play it by the book. Of course, for a free-spirited Aquarian it doesn't come easily, but you should look on this test of character as earning you good karma in future times.

However locked-down you feel (and this week most signs are feeling it big), Pisceans possess an unerring capacity to transcend limitations and escape into their dream world. You are hardly short of inspiration and you've wanted to indulge your creative fantasies for a long time.

