Is Channel 4’s Close to Me based on a true story? Connie Nielsen stars in the gripping domestic drama

The new psychological drama Close to Me is well underway on Channel 4 and has had viewers gripped by its compelling plot. But how much of the story is true?

The series stars Connie Nielsen as Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all until she suffers a fall and loses a year of her memory. As she tries to piece her life back together, she realises that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined and that the people closest to her have been keeping secrets.

Is Close to Me based on a true story?

The six-episode domestic drama is not based on a true story but has been adapted from Amanda Reynolds' book of the same name. Published in 2017, the novel was described as "gripping, claustrophobic and often deeply unsettling" by another author.

While the events that take place in the series are not based on a true story, the show does touch on themes that may resonate with audiences. Talking to RadioTimes.com, Christopher Ecclestone, who stars as Jo’s husband Rob, explained why viewers might relate to the drama. He said: "Jo is having identity issues which are, according to my female friends, very common in late middle age, where you wake up thinking: who am I?"

"The way they are treated in society shifts. Rob’s business is also in trouble and there’s a sense of emasculation. Because a lot of the money has come from her side of things. He’s certainly not in the throes of youth and idealism."

The series is based on a novel by Amanda Reynolds

In an official statement to Channel 4, Connie Nielsen also spoke about why viewers might relate to Jo’s journey. She said: "We’re all very interested in the role of identities in a world where we constantly remove the edges around them. This story to a large degree affirms the will for truth and this belief in the resilience of the individual."

"I admire Jo for continuing to work to find out the truth. She doesn’t give up and we've seen a lot of that in the real world as well," she added.

Who else is in the cast?

Susan Lynch plays Jo's best friend in the drama

Alongside Connie and Christopher is Tom Taylor and Rosy McEwan who play the couple’s son and daughter, Finn and Sash. Susan Lynch also appears as Jo’s best friend, while Leanne Best plays co-worker Anna.

