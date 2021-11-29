Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.

You're getting closer to a positive arrangement, deal or emotional connection that will make a big difference to your prospects in 2022. It just goes to show that maintaining hope and positivity encourages the energy field around you to mirror back improvement. Set the seal on this at Saturday's solar eclipse.

The dynamics of an important relationship are very much in view and it's time to talk through any desires you have. You'll find people are surprisingly receptive as the upcoming solar eclipse in the partnership angle of your chart suggests a new cycle of energy is the circuit breaker for any problems and elevates your happiness.

Try as you might to stay on top of everything, there's always something extra to be done. However, Venus and Neptune are pulsing you with magic and special effects and someone dear to you is very much on your side. Counter-intuitively if you relax you will achieve more!

A celestial package of desirable ingredients makes it seem as if Christmas is coming early this year. All you have to do is be present for the sparkle and wonder of it all. If you've been waiting confirmation of someone's intentions, they are absolutely ready to make the right decisions.

If you've been feeling uncomfortable in your own skin for a while, now is the time to call your spirit back to yourself and anchor into what it means to be you in this life. Powerful celestial activity this week will make you feel more grounded. From here you can radiate out your best self.

If ever there was time to have that all-important discussion, this week is it. You've kept matters to yourself for quite a while and the moment has come to lay your cards on the table. Keeping people wondering perpetuates uncertainty, so others will be relieved to hear your take on a situation that involves them.

The peak time of 2022 is far from over. In fact a transformative package of cosmic activity will show you that the best is yet to come. In particular, an opportunity that provides a greater level of security both emotional and financial can be floated this week. Grab it with both hands.

There's no doubt this is one of the most important weeks of the year for archers who've been longing to hit the bullseye. So aim straight and focus on what you really want. The total solar eclipse in your sign on December 4th will ensure your arrows are straight and true towards their target.

The inner glow you get from Venus in your sign is plain for all to see. In fact you're exuding sparkle without saying or doing very much. The law of magnetics makes you open to receive instead of struggling to make all the effort. Don't forget you've already put in all the hard work over much of the year.

Late November delivers resounding confirmation that all the effort you've put in is proving worthwhile. All the focus, commitment and dedication you’ve ve channelled into a project or activity has not gone unnoticed by the powers that be. It's not that you do it for the recognition, because you’re bigger than that, but appreciation is here.

You've pondered long and hard over whether you're in the right place or doing the right thing. Now is the time to trust your gut instincts which are your inner sat-nav and make a plan for 2022. Your New Year resolution can start early – after all it’s such a good one and will make such a big difference.

