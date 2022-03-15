We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge knows how to stay in shape and how to be at the top of her fashion game and she proved that with a post showing off a variety of looks.

Although the Loose Women star looked flawless in each and every look, the one that really caught our attention was on the second slide. In the snap, the star posed in a yellow one-shoulder dress from ASOS with ruffling detailing. She may have been standing in her living room, but she looked like she could have easily been at the beach in the brightly-coloured frock.

The look was split in two sections, with the top part allowing Frankie to bare her incredibly toned abs.

She shared several other looks including several beautiful floral frocks and a spotted dress that featured a daring thigh slit.

"Let's play DRESS up," she wrote. "All pics tagged… links in stories."

Frankie effortlessly styled out the dress

Although Frankie's stunning dress is sadly no longer available there is a similar pencil wrap midi-dress in stock that would be perfect for evenings on a tropical getaway.

Fans loved so many of the looks, as one enthused: "Frankie, I'm trying to save money you are not helping!" and another responded: "Yellow set [flame emojis]."

A third commented: "Number two," alongside a string of starstruck emojis, while a fourth posted: "These are all lush dresses for a wedding."

Two-piece off shoulder pencil wrap tuck midi dress in black, £58.00, ASOS

Last week, the 33-year-old looked ultra-sleek in a look, which consisted of a cropped tank top and matching leg-lengthening trousers. Featuring high-waisted fit and wide-leg silhouette, the trendy tailored ensemble ensured that she commanded maximum attention.

The brunette beauty wore her cropped hair down straight, flashing a hint of some freshly done caramel highlights.

She opted for a bronzed makeup look, including dark defined brow, rose lip tint and a luscious lashing of mascara.

Frankie shared a snap of the outfit on social media, alongside the caption: "Never been more grateful to have a good laugh #ootd #loosewomen," with a heart-eyes emoji.

