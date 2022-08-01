Love Island final: who won 2022 series? Find out here!

Love Island has finally come to a conclusion on Monday night’s grand finale - but who came out on top and in what order did the rest of the finalists rank? Find out where Indiyah and Dami, Ekin-Su and Davide, Tasha and Andrew and Luca and Gemma placed - and warning! Spoiler alerts ahead...

Twitter had been rife with speculation on who will be taking home the cash prize, with some seriously strong pairings in the running for the big win. While Ekin-Su and Davide have plenty of fans, with one person writing: "I can’t wait to go to Trafalgar Square for Davide and Ekin-Su’s victory party. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal," Dami and Indiyah are also a very popular choice to be crowned King and Queen of the villa, with one fan tweeting: "Indiyah and Dami deserv to win!!!!!. VOTE FOR INDIYAH AND DAMI." Tasha and Andrew and Gemma and Luca were also big contenders for the big prize!

FOURTH PLACE: Andrew and Tasha

Tasha and Andrew have placed fourth in the show, with Andrew saying: "The goal for me was never to be in the final, it was to find a girl like Tasha, so I feel like I've won." The pair then laughed (and cringed) as they watched their Love Island experience throughout the series.

THIRD PLACE: Indiyah and Dami

Indiyah and Dami are in third place! Speaking about the moment, Indiyah said: "Over the moon! So overwhelmed, literally." The pair then chatted to Laura about their Love Island experience, with Dami admitting that it felt like they were in a movie.

SECOND PLACE

Gemma and Luca landed in second place! Speaking about their relationship, Luca said: "Just hearing her talk around the pool, a conversation with Dami, that's when my head started to go - if it hadn't gone already!" Gemma added that Luca was "a bit of me," adding that she "got a good vibe from him". Luca also hinted that he had something very special planned to make things official with Gemma, aw!

FIRST PLACE

FIRST PLACE!!!!! The Turkish Delight and Italian Prince have come out on top! Ekin-Su and Davide found themselves in the top two, and chatted all things their relationship, with Ekin-Su calling it "bonkers". The pair also spoke about Ekin-Su's special connection with Davide's mum, and Davide promised to take her to Italy after their Love Island adventure came to an end. Congratulations you pair!

