Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Although certain individuals are playing hardball you're already one step ahead. You know exactly what to say and do to showcase your talents. Do they really want a watered-down version of what you'd planned or the most impressive outcome possible?

No matter how much you've tried to overcome some people's rather blinkered outlook you find yourself still trying to open their minds. Their argument may be all about circumstances beyond their control, but isn't it time they realised everyone has a choice?

There are certain financial matters that have been lurking in the background for quite a while. Normally you focus on solutions that have the capacity to over-ride such issues. Yet something about the history is making itself felt. Make others aware you intend to draw a line underneath it.

If it weren't for your astonishing capacity to understand where people are coming from you might take offence at their controlling attitude. However, you realise they are out of their depth and putting on a show of strength. In this case be the anchor that reassures them all will be well.

If certain people are behaving like tin-pot tyrants you will shortly be the one with the answers. On Tuesday, Mercury arrives in Leo with the clarity that cuts to the chase. Followed by the regal radiance of the Sun's entrance into your sign on Friday. Be a leader rather than a follower.

Nothing irritates you more than those who pretend to know everything whilst not having done their homework. However, does it really matter when your own in-depth knowledge speaks for itself? Honestly, it's a waste of your time engaging with such people.

Your socially graceful skills are very much required this week. You have the knack of neutralising ugly situations without becoming infected by them. Besides which you're looking to position yourself amongst like-minded groups of people who see the bigger picture.

Being an x-ray visioned Scorpio enables you to see the truth of a situation before it becomes obvious to the naked eye. Therefore you are well prepared for what comes up this week and can make some power moves to avert an issue before it becomes a problem.

It's not as if you aren't well informed. Yet the ins and outs of a transaction or negotiation are becoming increasingly complicated. As a Sagittarian you have no wish to dwell on minor points but to effect a solution and move on. Isn't that what you're all about?

The recent Capricorn Full Moon put you touch with what needs to happen in your life. The concept of putting up and shutting up is over! It's not that you are a moaning Minnie, more that the time has come for you to engage your formidable powers in the act of transformation.

Only recently you felt there were some things that were non-negotiable. However, you now find yourself willing to consider making a breakthrough that would revolutionise everything. Making changes to your way of life or how you work might be a welcome relief.

Going along with what the group thinks or wants makes you feel as if you're disappearing. Keeping the peace comes at a price that you are no longer willing to pay. You can voice your own thoughts, needs and priorities without the sky falling in!

