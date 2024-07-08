Win a photo session with legendary photographer Rankin at his London Studio

Imagine capturing the essence of your personality in a stunning portrait, crafted by the skilled hands of the legendary photographer Rankin. We're excited to announce an exclusive competition where the lucky winner will receive a bespoke photo experience that will preserve your special moment forever.

The Prize Package Includes

Personalized Photo Session:

Enjoy a personalized photo shoot with Rankin in his Kentish Town studio, London, accommodating up to 4 people (including children). The session will be arranged based on availability and will last no more than one hour.

If you have specific accessibility or other needs, please inform the studio in advance, and they will do their best to accommodate you.

Instant Review:

Once Rankin has taken your images, you will have the opportunity to review them on-site to ensure you have a photo you'll love.

Digital Contact Sheet PDF:

After your session, a PDF contact sheet containing all the images will be emailed to you, allowing you to select your favorite shots.

A4 inkjet print:



Within a week of your session, you can confirm your favorite image from the contact sheet, which will be turned into an A4 authenticated inkjet print.

Additional Print Options:

The selected images will be available for purchase in various sizes and print options directly from the Rankin studio, offering a range of bespoke options to suit your needs.

Personal Use Digital Files:

The chosen image for your included A4 inkjet print, and any additional purchased prints, will come with a social media-sized digital file for personal digital use."Personal digital use" is defined as use on personal social media, LinkedIn, or personal websites. These images cannot be printed for display, distributed through any print media, or used on commercial or professional websites.

Additional print options and sizes can be purchased directly from the Rankin studio to complement your selected image.

This is a unique opportunity to capture a moment with one of the most esteemed photographers, ensuring a treasured memory with an image that truly represents you.

To enter the competition fill out the entry form below.

Competition Terms and Conditions

Validity and Booking: The prize is valid for one year from the date of issue. The exact dates of the photo shoot will be determined based on the availability of Rankin’s studio team and the winner. In the unlikely event that a photoshoot is canceled by Rankin, the validity window will be extended from the date of cancellation to allow time to re-book the session.

Entry Period: The competition will run from 8th July 2024 to 21st July 2024. Entries submitted outside this period will not be considered.

Winner Selection: A winner will be randomly selected on 22nd July 2024.

Notification: The winner will be contacted via the email address provided during entry.

Prize Claim: The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of being contacted by HELLO! Failure to do so may result in the prize being forfeited and a new winner being selected.

Eligibility: The competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom only. Entries from outside the UK will not be eligible.