Find out everything about Super Bowl 60 – details

History will be made, being that Bad Bunny will be the first male Latin artist who will grace the stage as a headliner.

Bad Bunny previously joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their joint Super Bowl half-time show in 2020.

The performer shared in Spanish just how significant the cultural moment is. While hosting SNL, he expressed: "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."

As for the audience members who don't speak the language, he comically commented: "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

The rapper expressed that viewers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to his upcoming high energy performance. He revealed: "I'm always doing everything with purpose and of course everywhere I go, I always represent and I always put my country, my music. I really am [still] figuring out what I'm going to do on this show, but it's going to be good."

Bad Bunny added: "I'm always doing my best and working with so much passion, and also, I'm still working. I'm a rookie. I'm still hungry to conquer and to show what I can do."

He may be the headliner; however, he's not the only entertainer. Green Day will also perform at the pregame opening ceremony. Brandi Carlile will sing "America the Beautiful" during the pregame as well.

Coco Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Entertainer Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem.