Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel do not care about your 'sanctimonious soliloquies'.

The sisters, who made headlines in March after court documents revealed that Abby had married army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, took to TikTok to share a compilation of new wedding day pictures, set to Taylor Swift's 'But Daddy I Love Him'.

The song tells the story of a woman whose romantic partners are judged by her friends, family and town but she is so in love she doesn't care anymore about others' opinions.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel share intimate wedding pictures - set to very surprising Taylor Swift song

One of the pictures shows Abby, who controls the right side of the body and Brittany, in their wedding dress, with Josh and a young flower girl, while a second snap had the pair with their arms around Josh on the special day.

A third and fourth picture appeared to be from other events, and the twins captioned the video: “#Forever".

© TikTok Abby and Brittany Hensal pose with Abby's husband Josh at their wedding

It's not the first time the twins have publicly denounced criticism. After the wedding became public knowledge earlier in 2024, they took to TikTok for a video which featured a voiceover that boldly stated: “This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don’t like what I do, but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan."

The twins first came into the spotlight in 1996 after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show at the age of six. A TLC reality show then aired in 2012, showcasing their lives in Minnesota as twenty-something women.

Abby and Brittany shot to fame at the age of seven

The siblings are dicephalus conjoined twins. They share a bloodstream and all of their organs below the waist. Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls the left.

Their parents, Patty and Mike, made the decision not to have them separated when they were born in 1990 after doctors said they likely wouldn't survive the procedure.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany, with Abby's husband Josh

"People have been curious about us since we were born, for obvious reasons," Abby and Brittany said in the eight-part TLC series. "But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do."

The twins are fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota.