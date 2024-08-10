Celine Dion condemns Donald Trump's use of 'My Heart Will Go On' at political rally

Think Twice, Mr Trump! Celine Dion has condemned former President Donald Trump after he used her song "My Heart Will Go On" at a rally in Montana.

The French-Canadian singer's team released a statement following the decision by the Trump/Vance campaign to use the song, known for being the theme tune to 1997's Titanic, in which they insisted that it was "unauthorized" use and questioned the decision to use that song in particular, which is sung from Rose's perspective as she grows old without Jack.

© Bruce Bennett Celine Dion is not happy with Donald Trump

"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," the statement read.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.… And really, THAT song?"

The song won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and four Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Celine made a triumphant return to the global stage at the end of July when she appeared at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

© Sofia Tilbury Celine performed for the first time in five years at the 2024 Olympics

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" she captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram in the hours after.

Celine, 56, also praised the Olympic athletes writing: "Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.

"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

The Grammy winner wore a gorgeous Dior embellished gown as she performed Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'amour" midway up the Eiffel Tower towards the end of the ceremony.

Her performance was a stunning comeback for the singer with Celine appearing to well up with tears as the song came to a close.

Celine had not performed in five years after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity or spasms in the trunk and arms.

