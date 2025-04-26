Key absences from Pope Francis's funeral from King Charles to the Dutch royal family

Pope Francis's funeral was held on 26 April with major dignitaries representing nations across the world.

Among those who attended were Britain's Prince William and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, alongside France's Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, several major names missed out on the ceremony including King Charles and Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja. While some royals who missed out sent representatives on their behalf, the entire Dutch royal family was absent.

Here's the major royals who didn't attend the service, and why…

King Charles One of the biggest names absent from the funeral was Britain's King Charles, who had previously been at the funeral of Pope John Paul II. His son, the Prince of Wales, headed to the Vatican on his behalf, which is common custom for the British royal family. Charles had represented his late mother, the Queen, at John Paul's funeral in 2005. The move will be seen as a major milestone in William's role as a global statesman and future king.

Dutch royal family Although many royal families, including those of Jordan and Morocco, the entire Dutch royal family was absent for the occasion. The reason for their absence is because Willem-Alexander's birthday celebrations, Koningsdag, were being held on the same day. The celebrations are normally held on 27 April, which is Willem-Alexander's birthday, the only exception is when 27 April falls on a Sunday, which it does in 2025.

King Frederik Frederik's wife, Queen Mary, represented her husband at the funeral on Saturday. Frederik would have ordinarily attended, however, the Dutch monarch was in Japan conducting a state visit and was unable to make it back in time.



King Harald and Queen Sonja William wasn't the only heir to the throne at the service as Norway was represented by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Although the reason for King Harald's absence wasn't announced, Queen Sonja was airlifted to hospital earlier this week after suffering from shortness of breath.



Prince Hans-Adam Liechtenstein was represented at the Pope's funeral by Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie. It was not confirmed why the heirs attended instead of Prince Hans-Adam.


