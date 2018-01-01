ITV to mark Di anniversary with 'Last Days' documentary

23 MARCH 2007



As preparations are made to mark this year's tenth anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, ITV has revealed it is to screen a documentary about the events immediately before the fatal car crash on August 31, 1997.



Diana's Last Day features images from some of the cameramen covering the late Princess in the French capital, as well as interviews with the paparazzi involved. However, the channel's director of television, Simon Shaps says it will not include the final moments in the Paris tunnel.



"We've thought very carefully about what we're going to show," says Mr Shaps, adding, "We don't think any of the pictures we will use are intrusive."



ITV is also planning another production focusing on the late royal entitled Diana Unseen, which will focus on footage from her home videos, while Channel Five is producing a £2-million docu-drama about her final weeks.



The late Princess' sons, William and Harry are arranging their own tribute - a charity concert in Wembley Stadium to mark her July 1 birthday.