Harry bowled over by Chelsy on romantic Caribbean break

9 APRIL 2007



While every other man in the crowd was gripped by England's World Cup cricket action, Prince Harry's attention never strayed far from his girlfriend Chelsy Davy. The young royal and the pretty South African smooched and laughed their way through England's crucial game against Australia in Antigua.



Twenty-two-year-old Harry wore a striped polo shirt, while his girl was showing off her shapely figure in a green and white top and denim mini. "Chelsy looked gorgeous, and Harry was all over her throughout the match," said an observer. "She obviously feels she's his special girl."



The young lovers are currently sharing a romantic break on nearby Barbados, enjoying quality time together ahead of the Prince's deployment in Iraq, where he will be stationed for six months. And the pair's appearance during their three-week Caribbean break at the sporting event was a rare sighting, as they've spent most of the time closeted in their room at the Glitter Bay resort.



On Sunday, however, accompanied by Harry's protection officers and Chelsy's brother Shaun, they made the short hop over to Antigua for the cricket. Earlier in the week the young Prince caught up with a little sporting action of his own, joining Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson for a game of tennis. The TV personality is holidaying with his family at Barbados' Coral Reef resort.