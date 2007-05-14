Royalty and statesmen

The Prince and the Governor congratulate pupils who completed challenges for the Duke of Edinburgh scheme at California's Viewpoint School
Photo: © Rex
Edward's visit marked the first time the awards were handed out in the US
Photo: © Getty Images

Edward and Arnie go back to school for awards ceremony

14 MAY 2007

Royalty met political brawn when Prince Edward and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger were guests of honour at a recent school awards ceremony. The Earl of Wessex had been invited to see Duke of Edinburgh awards presented in the US for the first time ever.

Chatting and joking, the former Terminator actor and the Prince seemed to get on like a house on fire during the event at Viewpoint School. The high-profile visitors congratulated youngsters who had carried out activities ranging from coaching special needs kids in basketball, through to reading to the elderly and distributing gifts to disadvantaged children at Christmas.

Edward's presence - which has been commemorated with the planting of a California oak in the school grounds - is the culmination of an 18-month process to establish the awards stateside. The scheme - which was founded by his father Prince Philip over 50 years ago and has been completed by 5 million young people in 110 countries - will be known as the Duke of Edinburgh Young Americans Challenge in the US.

