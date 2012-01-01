Tell-all biography to lift lid on Snowdon's life with Margaret

7 JANUARY 2008

Lord Snowdon is set to share intimate details of his marriage to the late Princess Margaret in a new biography.



News of the book, which is set to hit UK stores in the summer, may come as a surprise to many royal watchers. "There has always been an understanding that no biography would be published during his lifetime," says royal author Tim Heald - who wrote a biography of the Queen's late sister.



"He has never spoken a word in public about Margaret," he continues, "He has remained very loyal to her and to her memory."



However, the royal snapper, who married the beautiful, blue-eyed royal at Westminster Abbey in 1960, has given his "full agreement" to the new biography by well-known journalist Anne de Courcy.



"I am now happy for people to know about my life and I want to put the record straight on some things," says the 77-year-old, whose famously turbulent union ended in divorce in 1978.



Snowdon: The Biography will be published in June.