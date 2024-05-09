Zara Tindall is a sporty vision in white skinny jeans and trainers

Zara Tindall swapped her swish race day fashion for a more low-key look when she attended the Badminton Horse Trials on Wednesday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was seen during the first horse inspection on day one of the Gloucestershire-based event in her element as she ran alongside her beautiful horse Class Affair in casual attire.

© Getty Class Affair and Zara Tindall during the first horse inspection on day one of the Badminton Horse Trials

The royal wore a pair of bright white skinny jeans which had a cinched waistline with a white T-shirt that had a rounded neckline.

© Getty Zara Tindall rocked white skinny jeans

She also wore a stunning navy pinstripe single-breasted blazer with the sleeves rolled to the elbow, the 'Battista' style from Veronica Beard.

© Getty Zara was in her element

To tie in with her relaxed look, Zara swapped her heeled boots for a pair of trainers - the 'Boston' pair from Fairfax & Favor with green stripes down the side.

Her blonde bob was styled straight and she wore minimal jewellery bar a black-strapped watch. Rounding off the look were her 'Tommy Ltd Edition Sunglasses in Mellow Yellow' from AM Eyewear.

Zara's recent looks

Zara was last seen greeting her uncle King Charles with a warm hug at the Endurance event on day three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle.

© Getty King Charles III and Zara embrace happily at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Rugby star Mike Tindall's wife looked as stylish as ever in a single-breasted jacket, the 'Jordan Wool Oversized Blazer in Charcoal Navy Black Check' from Cefinn, with the matching 'Terence' wide-leg trousers.

© Getty Zara looked stunning at the Royal Windsor Horse Show wearing a grey suit

The checked combo was styled with a black blouse with a chic pie-crust collar and a black quilted crossbody bag, the 'Lottie' bag from Aspinal of London. Completing the look was a pair of brown suede boots with a pointed toe.

The mother-of-three's hair was swept off her face in a low ponytail to show off her simple gold huggy hoop earrings.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attended day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

Meanwhile, she opted for a more dressed-up aesthetic when she spent the day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting with her husband Mike.

Prince William's cousin rocked a pair of skinny leather trousers and a black roll-neck jumper. The star of the show was 'The Frances' khaki suede trench coat from Fairfax & Favor which had a nipped-in waistline and double-breasted buttons.

© Getty Zara Tindall wore a statement headband

Accessorising her earthy-hued look was another Aspinal of London black crossbody bag, a statement black headband from Camilla Rose Millinery and the 'Archer' sunglasses from Finlay and Co, as well as a pair of gold drop earrings.