Nicolas Sarkozy and his First Lady enjoy a romantic walk

3 FEBRUARY 2008

Newlyweds Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni have enjoyed their first day as man and wife with a walk through the French premier's official residence at Versailles.



Joining the President and his controversial First Lady were Carla's father, Maurizio Remmert, and his wife, Marcia de Luca.



Strolling hand-in-hand through the historic gardens, the couple looked very much in love and unaware of the headlines they have attracted. Later, they snuggled up together as they enjoyed a warming coffee at a café terrace.



Nicolas' son Jean, meanwhile, was the centre of attention from romantic Parisians who could not resist offering their congratulations to the handsome 21-year-old as he walked around a market in the capital.



"I hope it will go better for my father now," the blonde Frenchman told The Times newspaper, adding: "Things have been pretty difficult lately."



Saturday's discreet marriage now means Italian model-turned-singer Carla is able to accompany her 53-year-old husband to the UK next month. Mr Sarkozy will be a guest of the Queen for his first official visit to the country.