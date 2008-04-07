There was no doubt who was the belle of the ball as Charlene welcomed guests alongside her proud royal beau at a fundraiser for the World Wildlife Fund
Albert's girlfriend of two years struck a glamorous yet witty note to draw attention to the cause being supported by the do
Prince Albert's elegant South African companion Charlene Wittstock is very much looking the part of Monaco's first lady these days.
At a ball this weekend Charlene, a champion swimmer on her country's national team, wowed onlookers in a ravishing satin creation as she hosted 400 guests alongside her royal love.
The gown bore a striking print of a panda on its full skirt, proclaiming the purpose of the evening, which was to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund.
To finish off the charming look, Charlene - who was also Albert's date for this year's annual Rose Ball - had her long blonde locks gathered at the nape of her neck in a chic up-do.
By bringing her glamour and wit to bear in support of the charity Charlene is already showing a knack for drawing attention to her beau's concerns. It's a talent that will stand her in good stead if and when the couple decide to make their relationship official.