Dressed in military regalia the soon-to-be King George V presides over an investiture ceremony on Thursday, the day before his coronation

The Tongan head of state, pictured with his niece Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu, has invited Elton John, Mick Jagger and Elle Macpherson to share in the festivities

The new king, who was educated at Oxford and Sandhurst and has a penchant for Savile Row suits, presents an honour to the island's consul to Australia

