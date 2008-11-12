Barack Obama joins world figures honouring war vets and the fallen



In an image charged with emotion US president-elect Barack Obama embraced Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth as they, like millions across the globe, recalled those who over the years have given their lives to defend their country.



The former helicopter pilot, who lost both her legs serving in Iraq, is the new president's director of veterans' affairs. She shared the private moment with her new boss after placing a wreath at a military memorial in Chicago to mark Veterans Day.



In Europe Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall marked the 90th anniversary of Armistice Day - the end of WWI - by attending a ceremony in France with President Nicholas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy.



The group marked a two-minute silence at Verdun, near the German border, the site of one of the most significant battles in military history. Afterwards, Charles helped French servicemen lay a wreath at the battlefield cemetery.



In Britain, meanwhile, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent joined 300 veterans, servicemen and women, relatives and patriots at a packed open-air service in Alrewas, Staffordshire, which included a flay-past by three Tornado planes.