Duchess Sophie is so poised in form-fitting blazer and floaty dress
Digital Cover royal-style

Duchess Sophie is so poised in form-fitting blazer and floaty dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied King Charles and Zara Tindall  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie arrived at day three of the Royal Horse Show at Windsor Home Park wearing what may be her best look of the week.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was seen in the stalls watching the action intently in a fitted checked jacket in an oatmeal hue with buttons down the front and a sharp collar from Sport Max. 

Charles shared a moment with the Duchess of Edinburgh
Charles shared a moment with the Duchess of Edinburgh

The royal removed the belt from the designer jacket for a more relaxed feel but cinched in her waist with a brown belt over the top of her recycled 'Seymore'  dress from Gabriela Hearst which featured a rounded neckline and a floaty skirt.

Sophie wore a chic fitted jacket
Sophie wore a chic fitted jacket

Prince Edward's wife pinned a dainty gold brooch to her jacket and wore her hair down for a pared-back look. 

Sophie watched the suspenseful Pony Club Mounted games
Sophie watched the suspenseful Pony Club Mounted games

Her husband was also seen in the crowd enjoying The Pony Club Races in a khaki anorak, black trousers, and a beige fedora. 

Meanwhile, Sophie's niece Zara Tindall was seen greeting her uncle King Charles with a warm hug while wearing a fitted grey checked suit which was teamed with black accessories and a low ponytail. 

King Charles III and Zara embrace happily at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
King Charles III and Zara embrace happily at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Sophie and Edward were spotted the day before sampling artisan vodkas from a market stall before watching King Charles' horse First Receiver compete in the Tattersalls Ror Open In Hand Show Series Qualifier category.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sampled artisan produce
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sampled artisan produce

The Duchess looked as elegant as ever in an unexpected leather midi skirt from Vince with a cream blouse and a structured khaki blazer from Me + Em with gold statement buttons. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a leather skirt
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a leather skirt

To accessorise her look, the mother-of-two popped on a pair of dark brown leather boots with the 'Nuschi' bag from Sophie Habsburg - a deep green snakeskin number.

The star of the show was her Hermès silk twilly scarf which dressed up her low ponytail which added a vibrant touch to her muted look. 

We love Sophie's Twilly scarf
We love Sophie's Twilly scarf

The royal was seen the day before wearing another country chic checked blazer. She rocked the zip-up number with the floaty 'Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress with Ponte-Jersey Tailoring in Navy' dress from Me + Em. 

Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf
Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

Sophie debuted the 'Arizona Navy Suede Embroidered Ankle Boots', a departure from her usual knee-high style that Queen Camilla also favours. 

Duchess Sophie walking in navy dress and check blazer© Getty
Duchess Sophie arrived to watch the FEI Dressage - Grand Prix on day 1 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

The finishing touch was the Duchess' 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag in Cognac' from Isabel Marant which warmed up the outfit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked relaxed at the Royal Horse Show
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked relaxed at the Royal Horse Show

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is pristine in waist-defining designer dress

The royal's visit to the Royal Horse Show has been her first public appearance since she flew to Ukraine to demonstrate solidarity with the women, men, and children impacted by the war, as a continuation of her work championing survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

