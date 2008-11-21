Although she wears jodhpurs for riding, the queen is rarely seen in trousers, and photos recording her in them are almost unknown. But it's not just this which makes the photo so unusual. Over the years the monarch has built a reputation for a classic, timeless style largely untouched by the vagaries of fashion. The flares and flamboyant-print blouse of this outfit, however, couldn't be more of their era

Photo: © Reeman Dansie

Click on photos to enlarge

Other pictures included in the auction include this one of Prince Philip (centre) messing about with his Mountbatten relatives in the Forties and looking uncannily like his grandson William

Photo: © Reeman Dansie