Although she wears jodhpurs for riding, the queen is rarely seen in trousers, and photos recording her in them are almost unknown. But it's not just this which makes the photo so unusual. Over the years the monarch has built a reputation for a classic, timeless style largely untouched by the vagaries of fashion. The flares and flamboyant-print blouse of this outfit, however, couldn't be more of their era
Other pictures included in the auction include this one of Prince Philip (centre) messing about with his Mountbatten relatives in the Forties and looking uncannily like his grandson William
21 NOVEMBER 2008
Wearing trendy flower-power era flares, a colourful ethnic style blouse and a jaunty sunhat – this is the Queen as she's never been seen before. The smiling monarch was posing for a snapshot on a deserted beach during a family cruise in the Seventies.
The only thing to set her apart from an ordinary holidaymaker is the large vessel behind her: the now decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia aboard which the royals used to take their annual cruise in the Western Isles of Scotland.
Owned by a private collector and currently valued at just £60, the unseen image is part of a set being auctioned off by Colchester auction house Reeman Dansie.
Also on sale are photos belonging to Sidney Cumper, a footman to the current monarch's grandmother, Queen Mary. The shots include Princess Elizabeth, as the sovereign was then, playing with her little sister Margaret.
In another picture a young Prince Philip larks around with his Mountbatten relatives during a trip to Milford Haven, South Wales, during the Forties. One glance at the Duke, who's seen in the middle as the group play a sitting game, and it's clear where his grandson William gets his looks - the resemblance is uncanny.