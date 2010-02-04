Princess Eugenie reportedly seeing Richard Branson's polo-player nephew

It seems Cupid's arrow has struck once more in the royal family. This time finding the heart of the Queen's grandchild, Eugenie, who is said to be seeing Richard Branson's polo-playing nephew.



The 19-year-old princess has been dating 24-year-old Otto Brockway, son of billionaire Richard's sister Lindy and her graphic-designer husband Robin Brockway, for the last six months.



They're thought to have met at Sussex Polo Club via a group of friends connected to the Pearson family, which owns the vast Cowdray Park in West Sussex.



Handsome Otto's half brother is Ned Abel Smith, who recently married the Viscount Cowdray's daughter Eliza, a friend of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice.



“Eugenie and Otto get on fabulously. He is good fun – a real party animal, rather like Eugenie herself,” a friend of the princesses told the Daily Mail.



The relationship marks a second royal link with Virgin boss Richard Branson. Beatrice's boyfriend-of-two-years Dave Clark also works for the businessman's Virgin Galactic company.