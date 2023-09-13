Kate Winslet's secret Sussex life away from the cameras revealed

Kate Winslet is worth a staggering $65 million and she has amassed a fortune thanks to an illustrious acting career. While many Hollywood stars snap up LA megamansions once they hit the big time, you’ll find the Titanic actress in a sleepy UK village…

The Holiday star resides in West Wittering, a seaside village in the UK that’s well known for its beautiful sandy beach.

She shares her property with her husband Edward Abel Smith and her three children Mia, Joe and Bear, the eldest two are from previous relationships but Edward is the father to Bear who is believed to be nine now.

What do we know about Kate Winslet's home?

Sussex Live reports that her casa is worth around £4 million and since moving in the actress has added a basement swimming pool, pool house and garage.

The crème de la crème of the home is the direct access onto the beach – but it does come with its concerns.

The publication also reports that plans were submitted in 2015 for Kate to have a seawall built to protect her 17th-century property, but she was forced to withdraw the application following environmental backlash.

Does Kate Winslet ever share pictures inside her home?

The actress is not on social media, and she’s in fact rather anti-social media in general. On not allowing her kids to have social media, she said: "You can't have it because I want you to enjoy your life. I want you to be a child. I want you to look up at the clouds and not photograph them and post them on your Instagram page and decide whether or not the clouds were worth looking at because someone else thought that they were rubbish."

While the star is incredibly private about her personal life, she did allow cameras to come inside her abode for the filming of a 2019 movie she starred in, Blackbird.

What has Kate Winslet said about her home life?

Speaking to Marie Claire, the star opened up about the age-old struggle of work-life balance. She said: "The thing for me personally that is a difficult transition is that my life at home is just so different to my life at work.

"It doesn't matter which of the two is harder, it's the emotional – rather than logistic – jump from one place to another that's difficult. The juggling of it all…"

Her husband, who she married in 2012, stays at home to look after the house and children, and in an interview with the New York Times, Kate simply said: "He looks after us." So cute