Across the world the royal family pay their respects at Remembrance Day services

From England to New Zealand the royal family turned out to pay their respects on Remembrance Day. In London The Queen led her nation's ceremony, several red poppies brightly adorning the black overcoat she chose for the occasion in Whitehall.



Overlooking The Cenotaph from a balcony at the Foreign Office were the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, choosing to wrap up against the cold in black coats. The Duchess also wore a wide-brimmed black hat, while Sophie chose one in a smaller style. The royal ladies were joined by Princess Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and the three looked on as their respective partners laid tributes at the memorial.



Standing out in the sea of black outfits, Prince William chose to dress in his navy RAF uniform. As his father, brother and stepmother were all notably absent, William was no doubt happy that his wife Kate was present at the solemn ceremony.



Political leaders Ed Milliband, Nick Clegg and Prime Minister David Cameron were also in attendance. As were former Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair, who attended with his wife Cherie. The Queen laid the first wreath, followed by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal. Of the monarch's four children, however, one was missing.



On the other side of the world, the Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, took part in a similar ceremony with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. Having arrived in New Zealand last night, as part of their Diamond Jubilee Tour of Australasia, Charles and Camilla attended a remembrance service in the city of Auckland.

Standing next to the country's Prime Minister John Key, the couple read from the ceremony's service sheet before Charles laid a wreath at the Auckland War Memorial. In London a representative for the absent Prince did the same. The ceremony was significant for Charles given that his son, Prince Harry, is currently fighting on the front line in Afghanistan.



Like Charles, the Duke of Kent also attended a Remembrance Day service overseas. The Queen's cousin was in the Falklands but his brother, Prince Michael, was in London.