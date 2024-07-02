Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor can't contain her giggles as Duchess Sophie plays carriage drinking game
Lady Louise and Prince Edward laughing at Duchess Sophie during carriage drinking game© Splash

Lady Louise Windsor can't contain her giggles as Duchess Sophie plays carriage drinking game

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a good sport at the Sandringham Driving Horse Trials

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh had her family in stitches as she competed in a carriage driving drinking game at the Sandringham Driving Horse Trials last Saturday.

Sophie, 59, showed she was a good sport as she deftly picked up the glass of sparkling water from the stand as she swept past in her carriage, before holding it between her teeth.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 60, and daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, were among the spectators, with the pair unable to contain their giggles as Sophie attempted to put the glass down at the next post and missed.

Prince Edward, shielding from the sun in a straw hat, was spotted capturing the moment on his phone while university student Lady Louise was once again accompanied by her friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

Take a look at the best moments from their day out in Norfolk in the gallery below…

1/8

Duchess Sophie carriage driving while holding a glass between her teeth© / SplashNews.com

Duchess has got skills!

The Duchess donned a navy blue velvet coat and veiled hat as she took part in the competition. 

Her outing at Sandringham Horse Driving Trials comes after she accepted an invitation to become the event's President. 

It has a long-standing relationship with the royal family, having been founded and presided over from inception until his passing by the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

2/8

Lady Louise and Prince Edward laugh as Sophie takes part in a drinking game at a carriage driving event © / SplashNews.com

Family fun

While Sophie kept the glass steady between her teeth, she missed the opportunity to place it back on the post, prompting a roar of laughter from Edward and Lady Louise.

3/8

Prince Edward takes photos of Sophie during carriage driving drinking game© / SplashNews.com

One for the album

Naturally, Edward documented the moment on his phone. It comes just weeks after he and Sophie celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on 19 June.

4/8

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen taking part in a drinking game at a carriage driving event © / SplashNews.com

Royal residence

The Duchess had her game face on as she expertly drove around the course, with the event taking place on the royal family's Sandringham estate.

5/8

Lady Louise watches Sophie carriage driving with her friend Felix© / SplashNews.com

Special friend

Lady Louise, who is a talented carriage driver, was joined by her university pal, Felix. 

The pair study at the University of St Andrews, where they share a love for amateur dramatics. 

Earlier this year, Lady Louise and Felix appeared together in a production called Dragon Fever at the university's Byre Theatre. 

Felix, who was educated at Melbourne Grammar School in Australia, works part time as a "gelato artist" at Jannetta's Gelateria in St Andrews, where a fellow employee described him to HELLO! as "a lovely person".

6/8

Duchess Sophie calls to Lady Louise and Felix during carriage driving event© / SplashNews.com

A right royal laugh

Multitasking! Felix smiled as Sophie called out to him and Lady Louise, with the glass in one hand and the other on the reins.

7/8

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen taking part in a drinking game at a carriage driving event © / SplashNews.com

In good spirits

Sophie showed her sense of humour as she threw her head back and laughed during the competition.

8/8

Duchess Sophie puts glass back on post during carriage driving event© / SplashNews.com

A strong finish

And she nailed the obstacle course on her next go as she confidently placed the glass back on the post to the crowd's delight. 

LISTEN: Inside Trooping the Colour

