The Obamas get festive with 'Bo-flakes' and a gingerbread White House
Three weeks after Barack's memorable election victory, the First Lady welcomed military families to American's most famous address for the first look at its seasonal makeover.
SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTOS
An extensive number of beautiful Christmas trees fill the house, from the official 18ft conifer standing in the Blue Room, to the First Lady tree in the Grand Foyer. The latter bears White House ornaments from Christmases past such as Jacqueline Kennedy's white ballerina and Lady Bird Johnson's cream and gold flower.
After addressing her guests mum-of-two Michelle threw herself into the craft activities she had laid on for her younger visitors. Malia and Sasha's mother helped the children created 'honey sucker' lollipops before treating them to a special appearance from the presidential dog Bo. References to the famous Portuguese Water Dog run throughout the house, with paper cut outs of the young canine, known as 'Bo-flakes' hanging from the many trees.
No doubt impressed when they arrived at the iconic building, the lucky guests were seeing double when they set eyes on a gingerbread replica of the White House. Weighing a hefty 300 pounds, the tasty sculpture also comes complete with a miniature version of the house's own vegetable garden.
Having won their hard-fought presidential race and recently marking their 20th wedding anniversary the Obamas are sure to have a wonderful Christmas in picture-perfect surroundings.
Latest comments