HELLO! leads Kate pregnancy predictions with 'Baby Talk'

It's official – the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with Prince William's first child and Britain's future Monarch. Confirmation of the royal couple's happy news comes after intense whispers that the Windsors were protecting something special, and in this week's issue, HELLO! correctly predicted what the world has been waiting for.



The magazine's expectant cover girl stars next to the headline "Baby Talk", and the magazine shares the insights of onlookers who observed that William and Kate "were laughing together as if they had some wonderful secret".



Speculation was fuelled by Prince William himself when he accepted a baby romper suit from a well-wisher during the featured visit to Cambridge. Mum Samantha Hill handed the royal a pale-blue baby suit which bore a little helicopter on the front and the message: "Daddy's little co-pilot". Accepting the gift, William beamed and said: "I'll keep that."



His status as "daddy" is now confirmed, with Clarence House releasing a statement which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess is expecting a baby. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news."



