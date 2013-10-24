Middletons and royal family pose for joint official christening photo

Pippa Middleton, her brother James and parents Carole and Michael looked perfectly at ease as they posed alongside the royal family for official photographs following Prince George's christening on Wednesday — click here for more official photos.



Pippa, wearing an elegant cream coat, stood between her brother, James, and Prince Harry for the photographs which were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House.



Harry and Pippa have always seemed to get along well, first seen laughing together at William and Kate's wedding, and they enjoyed sharing the joyous occasion of their nephew's special ceremony. Both Pippa and Harry were chosen to read lessons at the christening, even though they had missed out on being named as godparents.







William and Kate also posed for a royal family portrait alongside the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry. VIEW GALLERY



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR CHRISTENING GALLERY



William’s watch shows that this royal family photograph was taken at 3.50pm. The photoshoot took place at Clarence House after Prince George’s christening ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.



The Queen is seen looking fondly at her first great-grandson, as she sits alongside him wearing an elegant blue dress, coat and hat. The sofa on which the group is seated is part of a suite of gilt-wood seat furniture by Thomas Chippendale, which dates from around 1773.







The photoshoot took place in a room decorated with paintings and framed family photos. One of the framed shots is of Prince Charles and Prince Harry leaving hand prints in concrete during a tour of South Africa in 1997. It was Charles’s first trip to South Africa and Harry’s first public appearance since Princess Diana’s funeral. Another framed photo seems to show Prince Harry as a young boy.



On the cabinet to the left of the sofa is a bronze bust of Princess Elizabeth made by William Lamb in 1933. A matching bust of Princess Margaret is on the opposite side of the room.



London-born photographer Jason Bell, 44, managed to capture natural, happy smiles during the formal photographs.



"Jason is a terrific choice," said Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman. "His portraits are memorable and have a real substance, but he is also a delightful person and makes all his sitters feel at ease."



The photograph with the Middletons shows just how well the two families have merged. William has said that he feels very much at home with his wife's family. The couple headed to the Middleton family home in Berkshire shortly after Prince George's birth and Kate’s parents have been keen babysitters.



Prince George is the first grandchild for both Carole and Michael and Prince Charles, and Kate’s parents were the first family members to meet the new prince after his birth on July 22, 2013.



Speaking about their delight at the time, Carol said, "We are so thrilled."

