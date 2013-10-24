Gorgeous George waves to the camera in official photos

Prince George looked like quite a little character as he gave a double wave to the camera during the official royal christening photoshoot with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — click here to see more of the official photos.



William and Kate beamed with delight and their baby son did them proud by being on his best behaviour on the special day.



"There were no screams or tantrums," an insider was quoted as saying. "He seems to have been perfectly behaved throughout." The official photographs were taken by Jason Bell at Clarence House.





VIEW GALLERY



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR CHRISTENING GALLERY





When the Queen greeted her great-grandchild, he also seemed to give her a wave, although a sleight of hand by William may have been responsible for this greeting.



William has previously said that George, whose christening took place on his 94th day in the world, is "pretty loud".



"But of course very good looking," he quipped.



The British royal has previously spoken about how happy he was to present his child to the world on the steps of St Mary’s hospital in London on the day after George’s birth on 22 July. "I think I was on such a high anyway, and so was Catherine about George that really we were happy to show him off to whoever wanted to see him," he told CNN’s Max George.



"As any new parent knows, you’re only too happy to show off your new child, and, you now, proclaim that he is the best looking or the best everything."



After the service at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace on 23 October, the party walked across the courtyard to St James’s Palace for a champagne reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The party were offered slices of one of the tiers from William and Kate’s 2011 wedding cake, which had been saved for this historic occasion.



The photographs were taken by award-winning London-born photographer Jason Bell, 44.



