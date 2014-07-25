Queen photobombs Australian hockey players' selfie

The Queen delighted a group of Australian hockey players when she photobombed their selfie at the Commonwealth Games.



Her Majesty approached the Hockeyroos from the other side of a wire fence as they were snapping a photo, and can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear in the shot.



Jayde Taylor, who is pictured posing in the selfie with teammate Brooke Peris, didn’t waste any time in tweeting the priceless photo.



The 29-year-old told her 2,300 followers: "Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!! #royalty #sheevensmiled #amazing #Glasgow2014".



She also tweeted at funnywoman Ellen DeGeneres, who sent the Twittersphere aflutter with her star-studded selfie at the Oscars earlier this year.



".@TheEllenShow I think our selfie tops yours! #queenselfie #queenphotobomb #hockeyroos #callme," wrote the sportswoman, who met the Queen at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Thursday.



The Queen atended the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games with her husband Prince Philip



The Australian hockey players were posing for a celebratory selfie to mark their 4-0 win against Malaysia at the Commonwealth Games when the Queen joined in their picture.



This isn’t the first time the Queen has surprised royal fans and gone viral on the internet. The London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012 saw the monarch take the starring role in a short video alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.



The 20th Commonwealth Games opened in style in Glasgow on Wednesday evening with a spectacular ceremony featuring fireworks, 41 Scottish terriers, a giant haggis, golf glubs, and a performance from Rod Stewart.



The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the opening bash, as well as Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.



An estimated one billion viewers around the world tuned in to watch the ceremony, which also saw performances from John Barrowman and Susan Boyle.