Zara Phillips and Tom Cruise bring glamour to Glorious Goodwood
Zara Tindall and Tom Cruise at Glorious Goodwood
Tom, who has been in London regularly lately, spending time with his good friend David Beckham, was a surprise guest at the racing event and was happy to take pictures with fans.
He was joined by Charles Gordon-Lennox – Earl of March and Kinrara – and his wife Janet. Tom also had the honour of awarding race winner Edie Campbell with her trophy.
Tom Cruise congratulates Edie Campbell following her win
The sun was shining over the West Sussex grounds as day three kicked off.
Racegoers wore pretty coloured frocks and hats to the annual event, where the three-year-old colt Lyn Valley led the race in the Fairmont Handicap.
Zara, who attended the event with a friend and left baby Mia at home with husband Mike Tindall, accessorised her outfit with a matching cocktail hat and contrasting black belt and heels.
Zara Tindall at Glorious Goodwood
Zara was taking a break from training as she prepares for the World Equestrian Games. The royal sportswoman won silver in the 2012 Olympic Games in the team eventing discipline, and will be hoping for a good performance at next month's Games in Normandy.
Selectors for the 2016 Team GB team will be in the crowd at the Games.
On Wednesday Zara celebrated her third anniversary with Mike. The Queen's eldest granddaughter married the ex-England rugby captain in a ceremony at Canonsgate Kirk, Edinburgh on 30 July 2011.
