Zara Phillips and Tom Cruise bring glamour to Glorious Goodwood

Zara Tindall and Tom Cruise at Glorious Goodwood







Tom, who has been in London regularly lately, spending time with his good friend David Beckham, was a surprise guest at the racing event and was happy to take pictures with fans.





He was joined by Charles Gordon-Lennox – Earl of March and Kinrara – and his wife Janet. Tom also had the honour of awarding race winner Edie Campbell with her trophy.







Tom Cruise congratulates Edie Campbell following her win




