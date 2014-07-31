﻿

Zara Phillips and Tom Cruise bring glamour to Glorious Goodwood

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
Zara Phillips turned heads on Thursday in a gorgeous white skater dress as she attended Ladies Day at Glorious Goodwood – but the limelight was firmly stolen by Hollywood star Tom Cruise.


CLICK ON PICTURE FOR GALLERY
><img alt=VIEW GALLERY
Zara Tindall and Tom Cruise at Glorious Goodwood


Tom, who has been in London regularly lately, spending time with his good friend David Beckham, was a surprise guest at the racing event and was happy to take pictures with fans.


He was joined by Charles Gordon-Lennox – Earl of March and Kinrara – and his wife Janet. Tom also had the honour of awarding race winner Edie Campbell with her trophy.



tom2-VIEW GALLERY
Tom Cruise congratulates Edie Campbell following her win


The sun was shining over the West Sussex grounds as day three kicked off.

Racegoers wore pretty coloured frocks and hats to the annual event, where the three-year-old colt Lyn Valley led the race in the Fairmont Handicap.

Zara, who attended the event with a friend and left baby Mia at home with husband Mike Tindall, accessorised her outfit with a matching cocktail hat and contrasting black belt and heels.

 

zara-VIEW GALLERY
Zara Tindall at Glorious Goodwood


Zara was taking a break from training as she prepares for the World Equestrian Games. The royal sportswoman won silver in the 2012 Olympic Games in the team eventing discipline, and will be hoping for a good performance at next month's Games in Normandy.

Selectors for the 2016 Team GB team will be in the crowd at the Games.

On Wednesday Zara celebrated her third anniversary with Mike. The Queen's eldest granddaughter married the ex-England rugby captain in a ceremony at Canonsgate Kirk, Edinburgh on 30 July 2011.

More on:

More about british royals

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment