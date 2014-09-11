Kate Middleton pregnant: the doctors who will help deliver the new royal baby

When the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has her second baby next April or May, her delivery will be overseen by key members of the same elite medical team who helped with her firstborn.

Doctors Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston were both present at Prince George's birth last summer, and will be involved in welcoming the new royal baby at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate is believed to be giving birth again.



Alan, The Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist, has already been called to the Duchess' side and has been caring for her at the palace where she has been resting while suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – the same condition she had while pregnant with George.

Guy Thorpe-Beeston (left) and Alan Farthing (right) will once again help Kate deliver her second baby, while Sir Marcus Setchell (centre) has since retired





Doctor Farthing, 51, took up his royal post in 2008, when he was appointed to assist Sir Marcus Setchell – the Queen's then surgeon-gynaecologist for 18 years. It was Sir Marcus who went on to lead the team of doctors during Kate's delivery.

Alan replaced Sir Marcus last year when the 70-year-old retired, having received a knighthood from the Queen for his longstanding services to the royal household.



When Doctor Farthing took over, he became one of the youngest to treat the royal family. He qualified as a doctor in 1986, became a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 1991 and a fellow in 2003.

Alan – the former fiancé of the late TV presenter Jill Dando, who was murdered in 1999 – is a consultant at St Mary's Hospital as well as Queen Charlotte's Hospital in Shepherd's Bush. He also has a private practice in Harley Street.



Following Jill's death, Alan found love again with trainee doctor Janet Stowell, who is 14 years his junior and who he met at the Paddington hospital. The couple married in London in 2008.

Prince William and Kate said they were 'thrilled' to be welcoming a second royal baby next year





The second physician who will be on hand to help Kate – Doctor Guy Thorpe-Beeston – holds the official title of surgeon-gynaecologist to the Household. He specialises in high-risk pregnancies, as well as multiple pregnancies and recurrent miscarriages, and is based at the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.



The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist graduated from Cambridge University in 1984 and sub specialised in foetal medicine at King's College Hospital, obtaining his MD in 1991.



It is not yet known whether Dr. Sunit Godambe, a consultant neonatologist at St. Mary's Hospital who was also present at George's birth, will be joining Alan and Guy.



Much like Sir Marcus, Sir Professor John Cunningham, who was previously physician to the Queen and also assisted with Kate's delivery, recently retired from his royal post.