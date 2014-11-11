Duchess Kate makes stylish first appearance since pregnancy announced

After a few cancelled appearances, Duchess Kate indulged fans in her first public outing since her second pregnancy was announced.

The beloved royal, who is roughly 12 weeks pregnant, joined Prince William on Tuesday morning in London to welcome Singapore's president Tony Tan and his wife Mary to Britain at the Royal Garden Hotel, close to Kensington Palace.

As always, Kate's wardrobe didn't disappoint: she looked radiant in a sophisticated, grey Alexander McQueen coat with a Jane Taylor hat. She has favored McQueen in the past, wearing several coat-dresses from the luxury label and, of course, her wedding gown was designed by the company's creative director Sarah Burton.

The occasion is the first time Kate, 32, has been invited to join her husband in a formal role during a state visit to Britain, of which there are usually only two a year. Following the meet-and-greet, the couple with accompany VIP guests to a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.

This was Kate's first public appearance since August. Palace officials reported that the Duchess was suffering from the rare form of morning sickness hyperemesis gravidarum, as she did in her first pregnancy with Prince George.

During tea, Mrs. Tan said she was glad Kate could make the engagement, to which the royal replied: "So am I. I've been looking forward to getting out of the house, that's for sure."

Prince William, meanwhile, joked about the event's proximity to the couple's Kensington Palace home. "You can probably see into our bedroom window which is a bit worrying," he said. "I wouldn't look too closely."

Kate's second pregnancy was announced six weeks ago, with Prince William saying he was "immensely thrilled" the couple was expecting. Baby no. 2, which Prince Charles admitted he hopes is a girl, is due in April.

